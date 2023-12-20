Puffin crossing plans spark outcry in Sturton village

The owner of a village store has launched a campaign to stop a “dangerous” puffin crossing being built outside her business, claiming it could “kill” her trade.

Amanda Larkin, owner of Sturton General Stores, has started a petition to halt the construction of a puffin crossing outside her business on Tillbridge Road (A1500). Lincolnshire County Council recently began a consultation on the plans, ending February 5.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite