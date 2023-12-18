Rugby Report: Lincoln and Boston Ladies both emerge victorious
Kesteven, Spalding, Sleaford, Cleethorpes and Stamford College Old Boys were among the winning men’s teams
Jenna Bierton crossed for four tries as Lincoln Ladies produced a superb performance to win 111-0 against a Wymondham Wasps side in Women’s NC 1 East.
Captain Abigail Lee, Nicole Allison, Emily Nelson, Lucy Ellis and Jade Morgan all grabbed a brace of tries, while Meg Lee, Liv Smith and Rose Buchanan each scored one.
