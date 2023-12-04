Rugby Report: Wins for Bourne, Barton, Scunthorpe, and Boston Slodgers
The cold weather caused a lot of postponements
Bourne, Barton & District, Scunthorpe, and Boston Slodgers Veterans team all emerged victorious on a weekend which saw a high number of games involving Lincolnshire clubs postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.
In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Sam Thornburn and Jon Levett both scored tries for Bourne in a dramatic 21-20 win at Vipers in Leicestershire.
