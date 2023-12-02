The spiritual awakening of a Lincoln chaplain

Carole Glover’s transformation into a Brahma Kumaris over 25 years ago marked a pivotal turn in her life, providing clarity on her previous life experiences.

The spiritual movement was founded in the 1930s by Dada Lekhraj Kripalani, a visionary Indian businessman, also known by the name of Prajapita Brahma Baba. He then passed it over to a trust administered by a group of women who have run it ever since. After experiencing a series of visions in 1936, he was inspired to create a school where the “principles and practices of a virtuous and meditative life could be taught.”

