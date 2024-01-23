23 years clean: Lincoln theatre school owner opens up about drug addiction

The former CBeebies presenter openly spoke to us about her past

Sarah-Jane Honeywell, Lincoln theatre school owner and former CBeebies presenter, opened up to us about her battle with addiction as she celebrates 23 years clean from drugs and alcohol.

The next recovery milestone will fall on Sarah’s 50th birthday on Friday, January 5 and, although she feels a degree of shame when reflecting on her past, she says it made her who she is and believes children should be better educated about the dangers of drugs.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite