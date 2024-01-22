Boston pub manager’s life still in the balance after vicious attack

A pub manager’s life hangs in the balance after a “brutal attack” left him with brain swelling, but his family finds solace in the ongoing influx of heartwarming messages and donations, reflecting his popularity in the Lincolnshire town.

Adi Whiting, who is in his mid-30s, is the manager at The Carpenters Arms (known as The Carps). He was taken to hospital after police were called to a fight outside the premises on Witham Street shortly before 11pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, where he was allegedly beaten across the head with a metal baseball bat.

