City of Lincoln Council seeks near 3% council tax hike too
Driven by rising costs, there’s also a 7.7% increase in council housing rent
The City of Lincoln Council is considering a 2.92% council tax increase for 2024/25, driven by “unprecedented financial challenges,” such as rising costs and high demand for key services.
The council’s executive will review the proposal at their meeting on Monday, which also includes discussions on a proposed 7.7% increase in council housing rents.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.