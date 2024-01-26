County leader accused of pursuing ‘personal revenge’ against Boston council
Over allocation of additional funding from Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal
Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian (Independent) has accused Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill (Conservative) of pursuing “personal revenge” against Boston.
The Independent leader said she was “distraught” to learn that none of her bids for additional funding from the proposed devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire were supported and claims that Councillor Hill intentionally ignored her requests due to her refusal to endorse the deal.
