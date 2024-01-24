42 seconds ago

“Exceptional lad”: Tributes pour in for much-loved Boston pub manager

Over 200 people paid tribute to Adi and left messages of condolence
Adi Whiting, his fiancée Sarah and their son Sylvester. Adi was the victim of an assault outside The Carpenter's Arms pub in Boston. | Photo: The Carpenters Arms via GoFundMe

Tributes continue to pour in for a much-loved Boston pub manager described as an “exceptional lad” after a brutal attack left him with a brain injury that he was sadly unable to recover from.

Adi Whiting (pictured at the top with his partner Sarah and son Sylvester), who was in his mid-30s, is the manager at The Carpenters Arms (known as The Carps). He was taken to hospital after police were called to a fight outside the premises on Witham Street shortly before 11pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, where he was allegedly beaten across the head with a baseball bat.

