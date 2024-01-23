Free school meals for all? Not all Lincolnshire parents are convinced

In Lincolnshire, the debate is heating up among parents over the recent push by health experts for the government to introduce universal free school meals. This bold proposal, aimed at combating food poverty and enhancing nutrition among children, has sparked a range of opinions.

The initiative, detailed in the report ‘The Health of the Next Generation – Good Food for Children’, suggests expanding access to key schemes like the Free School Meal Programme, the National School Breakfast Programme, and the Healthy Start Voucher scheme. As reported by ITV, these schemes are pivotal in promoting better health and wellbeing in young people.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite