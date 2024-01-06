From dreams to King’s honour: Nicky van der Drift’s journey at the Lincoln Bomber Command Centre

A fitting recognition of her efforts to ensure that the bravery and sacrifices of these heroes are never forgotten

Nicky van der Drift’s remarkable journey with the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln, recently honoured with an OBE in the King’s New Years Honours list, is a testament to her dedication to preserving a crucial chapter of history.

As the Chief Executive of the IBCC, Nicky has been instrumental in bringing to life the first comprehensive memorial and history centre that recognises the international scope of Bomber Command’s service during World War II.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite