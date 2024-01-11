Horncastle takeaway admits mistakes and vows comeback after ‘zero’ hygiene rating

The owner is confident the rating will go up after the next inspection

The owner of a pizza takeaway in Horncastle admitted he was in the wrong after seeing his business given a ‘zero’ star food hygiene rating — but he is confident he will bounce back with a higher score soon.

Little Caesar, located on Horncastle High Street, was inspected by East Lindsey District Council on November 30, 2023 before the rating was published more recently.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite