“Just heartbreaking”: Over £43k raised for teen and dad who died in tragic incident

More than £43,000 has been raised as people continue to leave tributes in memory of Dave Walsh, 40, and his 16-year-old son Cameron who sadly died in a tragic incident in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at 1.33pm on Saturday, January 6 after a blue Mercedes left Tetney Lock Road and became submerged in water.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite