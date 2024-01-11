4 hours ago

“Just heartbreaking”: Over £43k raised for teen and dad who died in tragic incident

Community mourns father and talented youth footballer

Dave Walsh, 40 (right), and his 16-year-old son Cameron (left) sadly lost their lives. | Photo: Grimsby Town Football Club

More than £43,000 has been raised as people continue to leave tributes in memory of Dave Walsh, 40, and his 16-year-old son Cameron who sadly died in a tragic incident in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at 1.33pm on Saturday, January 6 after a blue Mercedes left Tetney Lock Road and became submerged in water.

