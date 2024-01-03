Lincoln B&B owner fights planned Western Growth Corridor haul road

She fears the heavy traffic from the road will adversely affect her business

A bed and breakfast owner in Lincoln has voiced strong objections over a planned haul road intended to facilitate the development of the Western Growth Corridor.

Debbie Grant, 57, owner of the Lincoln Holiday Retreat located on Pig Lane, is worried about the proposed road construction near her B&B. She claims that the development could result in significant traffic issues, which she believes would adversely affect her acclaimed business.

