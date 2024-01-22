Lincoln council tenants appalled by 7.7% rent hike

“The more they increase it, the more homeless people they’re going to have”

Council tenants across Lincoln have strongly criticised a proposed 7.7% rent hike, arguing they are already finding it difficult to afford their living expenses.

City of Lincoln Council proposed the increase alongside a 2.92% hike in council tax, citing “unprecedented financial challenges,” but some have insisted that it has not shown no consideration for those on low income.

