Lincoln venues back call for ticket levy to aid grassroots music scene

The Music Venue Trust has called on the government to introduce a levy on stadium and arena shows

Live music venues and promoters in Lincoln are throwing their support behind a call for the government to introduce a ticket levy on stadium and arena shows across the country.

In January, reports from the Music Venue Trust (MVT) cautioned that grassroots gig spaces were “going over a cliff.” To address this, MVT officials are now advocating for a ticket levy on arena and stadium shows, with the aim of reinvesting the proceeds into grassroots venues, similar to the Premier League model in UK football.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.