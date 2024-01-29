Lincolnshire County Council ‘pressing ahead’ with 5% tax hike despite extra funding

An additional £600 million is being handed down to councils grappling with escalating costs

Lincolnshire County Council is “pressing ahead” with its proposed 5% increase in council tax, despite central government giving additional funding for councils across the UK.

Although details regarding Lincolnshire’s share of the funding remain unclear, Michelle Grady, Assistant Director of Strategic Finance, confirmed the council’s commitment to the tax hike during a Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee meeting on Monday.

