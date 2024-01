Contact NoK: Aiming to speed up next of kin notification

A Lincolnshire man transformed his grief into innovation after losing his brother in a tragic collision in Germany.

Tony Byles, 59, said his 66-year-old brother Ed loved to go travelling on his motorbike, often with his wife Lynda, but he was alone on his trip south of Stuttgart last summer.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite