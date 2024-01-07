Meet Caroline Paige: The first transgender officer to serve openly in the British Armed Forces

From hiding to leading, and fighting for change — to a King’s Honour

Living two separate lives and concealing her true identity from family, friends, and employer was the difficult norm for Caroline Rebecca Paige until 1999 when she broke barriers as the first transgender officer to serve openly in the British Armed Forces.

Quarter of a century later, and the 64-year-old has been awarded with an MBE for services to Armed Forces Personnel and Veterans, trailblazing transgender frontline military service and shaping diversion and inclusion in the industry.

