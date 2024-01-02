Misconduct hearing for Lincolnshire Police inspector facing 14 allegations resumes this week

Accused of inappropriate physical contact with female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to fellow staff and members of the public

A misconduct hearing for a Lincolnshire Police inspector facing 14 allegations of inappropriate physical contact with female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to both fellow staff and members of the public, is scheduled to resume this week.

Inspector Adam Syred is set to appear before an independent panel at Skegness Police Station again over the coming days after being accused of violating professional behaviour standards and engaging in a pattern of behaviour that could significantly undermine public confidence in the police.

