Museum plans to showcase WWII tank uncovered after 75 years

It was recovered by a team of volunteers in April 2021 in Lincolnshire

Plans to transform an agricultural building into a museum showcasing an iconic Second World War-era tank have been submitted to South Holland District Council.

The proposed museum at Kennulphs Farm on Wrights Drove is designed to spotlight the amphibious Buffalo landing vehicle, a renowned tank used for defence in Crowland.

