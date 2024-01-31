Notorious Hykeham sex offender, 92, dies in prison cell with dementia

A 92-year-old man from North Hykeham in jail for child sex offences died in his prison cell with dementia, a new report has revealed.

Arthur Baddiley was 85-years-old when he was given a 15-year jail sentence in March 2016 for a series of sex attacks on two young children. The offences took place on dates between 1986 and 1994 at a number of addresses, including in North Hykeham and Waddington.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite