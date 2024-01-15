4 hours ago

Romanian supermarket owner in Boston disputes ‘zero’ hygiene rating

She feels it is “unjust and unfair” and says she feels “targeted due to my nationality”
Decebal Magazin on Strait Bargate in Boston.

A Romanian supermarket in Boston has been slapped with a ‘zero’ food hygiene rating, but the business owner believes this is “unjust and unfair” and says she feels “targeted due to [her] nationality”.

Decebal Magazin on Strait Bargate in Boston was inspected by Boston Borough Council on December 6, 2023.

