Rugby Report: Wins for Lincoln, Sleaford, Scunthorpe, Stamford, and Deepings

Lincoln and Sleaford’s men’s 1st XVs, Deepings’ veterans side, and Scunthorpe, Stamford, and Lincoln’s women all emerged victorious during a weekend of rugby where several matches were postponed due to frozen pitches.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Lincoln’s 1st XV came from 17-5 down to bounce back to winning ways with a 25-22 victory at Burton’s 2nd XV.

