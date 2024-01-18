South Kesteven leader steps down: Why, and who will be next to take on the role?

A gentelman’s agreement is set to see a leadership transition later in January

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver announced that he will be stepping down, and speculation is growing regarding the future leadership of the authority.

The Independent councillor, who assumed leadership from former Conservative Leader Kelham Cooke following last year’s local elections, is set to step down in the next week, paving the way for the election of a new leader at the next Full Council meeting on January 25.

