What’s next for Lincolnshire politics in 2024?
A year of significant shifts and surprises in Lincolnshire politics
2023 has been a tumultuous year in local politics in Lincolnshire: Conservatives have taken a beating, independent councillors have risen up, and the Liberal Democrats have made some serious strides.
Not only that, but we’ve lost several local titans of politics, paving the way for the next generation of councillors to make their way into seats of power or opposition. And 2024 shows no signs of slowing down, with at least three local elections across Greater Lincolnshire, the fight for control of Lincolnshire Police funding, and a potential General Election on the horizon in 2024.
