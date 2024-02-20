Bronson Battersby tragedy review will take six more months: What we know so far

Bronson was tragically found curled up dead at the legs of his deceased father Kenneth

Under the care of social services, young Bronson’s life came to a tragic end, believed to have succumbed to starvation after his father, 60-year-old Kenneth Battersby, suffered a fatal heart attack.

Their bodies were discovered in a harrowing scene at their home on Prince Alfred Avenue in Skegness, with Bronson found lifeless, nestled at his father’s feet, on January 9, 2024.

