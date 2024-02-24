BUZZKILL JOY: The Lincolnshire musician trading politics for punk

Addison Potter has rocketed into the semi-finals of the Isle of Wight Festival’s New Blood competition

From Tory intern to punk rock sensation, Scunthorpe’s own Addison Potter has turned his back on politics to carve out a new path in the music industry. Under the stage name BUZZKILL JOY, the 23-year-old has rocketed into the semi-finals of the Isle of Wight Festival’s New Blood competition, proving that change really is as good as a rest.

Now based in London, Addison’s journey from political aide to alternative music maverick has been nothing short of dramatic. With a style that defies genre boundaries, his music pulses with the raw energy of alternative bass and the eclectic vibes of genre fluidity.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite