Chapel St Leonards cheers £9m Old Roman Bank revamp plan

Residents of Chapel St. Leonards, near Skegness, have welcomed an additional £9 million in proposed funding to address the road they deem “too dangerous” to drive down.

A report to be presented at the Lincolnshire County Council Budget Executive on Tuesday outlines six priority projects for capital funding as part of the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, with the costliest being road improvements on Old Roman Bank.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.