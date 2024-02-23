26 seconds ago

County leader ‘still not convinced’ by community bid to save Deepings Leisure Centre

He wants to hand the building back to South Kesteven District Council
New photos reveal how the leisure centre looks inside. | Image: Lambert, Smith Hampton
By Local Democracy Reporter

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill (Conservative) said he is “still not convinced” by a community group’s bid to revitalise the Deepings Leisure Centre.

Last month, South Kesteven District Council agreed to a one-time financial contribution of £850,000 to The Deepings Community Leisure Community Interest Company (CIC) aimed at refurbishing the cherished leisure facility, which was forced to close in July 2021.

