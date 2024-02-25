Don’t underestimate it: How nutrition can change your life

Rebecca Wakefield transformed personal tragedy into a beacon of hope by founding The Lincolnshire Nutritionist, inspired by the profound loss of her father. Her journey into the world of nutritional therapy began in the shadow of grief, following her father’s untimely death from colon cancer.

Raised in Boston and now residing near Grantham, Rebecca has dedicated herself to the field of nutritional therapy since 2019, with a particular focus on female hormonal health. However, her expertise extends to helping individuals from all walks of life through personalised consultations.

