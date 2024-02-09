Fiskerton villagers point finger at Lincoln as river breaches bank again

For the second time in four months, the area is flooded

For the second time in four months, the banks of the River Witham near Fiskerton have been breached, leading villagers to blame the reoccurring floods on the volume of water flowing from Lincoln.

After heavy snow and rainfall swept across the country on Thursday, the previously damaged river bank, compromised by similar floods last October after Storm Babet, was breached once again, leading to the flooding of nearby paddocks in Short Ferry.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.