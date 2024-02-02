Gainsborough grammar school’s Ofsted rating upgraded to ‘Good’

A grammar school in Gainsborough is celebrating the news that its Ofsted rating has been upgraded from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’.

The Queen Elizabeth’s High School on Morton Terrace saw its rating drop from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Requires Improvement’ after an inspection by Ofsted in September 2021. However, after its most recent inspection on December 13 and 14, 2023, it now has a new and improved rating.

