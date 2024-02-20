Lincolnshire calls for government intervention on sewage discharges

Officials hope it can be cut out altogether within the next 20 years

After thousands of reported sewage spills and storm overflows from water companies into the county’s rivers and seas in recent years, Lincolnshire County Council is finally urging the central government to take action.

Members of the council’s Flood and Water Management Scrutiny Committee insisted during the meeting that such occurrences should not be deemed acceptable in this day and age. They agreed to write to the government, urging them to implement tighter measures on water companies to prevent further incidents.

