Lincolnshire County Council approves 5% tax hike with extra highways funding

It’s been accused of “chucking too much money at roads”

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that tax bills across the region will increase by 4.99% after councillors unanimously approved its budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

During a Full Council meeting on Friday, Leader Councillor Martin Hill (Conservative) presented his proposed budget, which also included an extra £7.7 million for services, nearly £3 million for flood protection, and £2.5 million for highways improvements.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.