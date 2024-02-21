Out of steam: Rising costs force cancellation of Lincolnshire Steam and Vintage Rally
The Lincoln rally has been running for 38 years
The Lincolnshire Steam and Vintage Rally at the Showground has been cancelled for good after nearly four decades, with rising costs cited as one of the contributing factors behind the decision.
The event is usually held during the August bank holiday weekend, but unfortunately it has been operating at a loss for the past two years.
