Paws and reflect: Disabled Lincolnshire kitten stars in ‘The Pet Psychic’ show
Pet Psychic Beth Lee-Crowther comes to the aid of pet owners on the Channel 5 show
A Lady Gaga loving kitten owned by a couple who run a charity for disabled pets featured on Channel 5’s The Pet Psychic.
Pet Psychic Beth Lee-Crowther comes to the aid of pet owners and in Tuesday night’s episode she met Cookie the kitten, a depressed camel, and looked at whether a dog can predict the future.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite