Police share tattoo photos to help identify man after body found in field

The cause and circumstances of his death are still unknown

Police have shared pictures of a man’s tattoos in the hope of identifying him after a body was discovered at the edge of a field in Lincolnshire.

The tragic discovery in a field near to Ropsley Road, between Ropsley and Oasby, South Kesteven near Grantham, was reported to police at 10.15am on Thursday, February 1.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite