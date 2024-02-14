Retired police officer joins politics to stand in Lincoln council leader’s seat
Ric Metcalfe’s replacement hoping to represent Glebe ward in this year’s local election
A retired Lincolnshire Police officer is vying for Ric Metcalfe’s seat on City of Lincoln Council in this year’s local election.
In light of Councillor Metcalfe’s retirement, the Labour group has confirmed Duncan Spencer as their candidate for the Glebe ward in this year’s local election.
Despite previously denying rumours in December that he would be retiring, the 81-year-old council leader confirmed just weeks later that he would step down after the election after May 2, bringing an end to his 42-year career in public service.
Motivated by the actions of the Conservative government, which he believes has done a “disservice to the British people,” Mr Spencer is looking to fill the vacancy. “Frankly, the people of Lincoln deserve a lot better,” he said.
Acknowledging that he has some big shoes to fill, Duncan added: “Ric was a councillor in the ward for many years and served the people of Lincoln extremely well. I start as a newcomer into the political scene, but hope to serve its residents as well as Ric did over the years.”
Reflecting on his time in the police force, the Labour candidate fondly reminisced about key moments in his career, notably the occasion when he helped deliver a baby while stationed in Market Deeping.
“I was about to go off duty when a car screeched to a halt outside the police station. Although the office wasn’t open, I opened the window to see what had caused him to be in such a hurry and he shouted that his wife was having a baby there and then.
“Myself and my colleagues took her into the station and successfully delivered a healthy baby girl.”
Over the past few years, opposition parties have witnessed a surge in support, culminating in a closely contested 2021 election where Councillor Metcalfe narrowly retained his seat.
He secured victory by a margin of just 28 votes, fending off Conservative challenger Jacob Beardmore, then a student at the University of Lincoln.
“I am aware that the Liberal Democrats are doing their best to gain an extra seat on the council,” remarked Duncan. “I just feel that Labour has more to offer the people of the ward. I haven’t met many people who admit to being Conservative.”
Ultimately, the former police officer acknowledged that it would be up to the residents of the ward to choose their representative, to which he humbly expressed his commitment to doing his best if elected.
He concluded: “I see Labour in Lincoln as the best route to increase opportunities for the people in my ward. I would hope to represent them to the best of my ability.”