Rugby Report: Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Kesteven, Stamford, Bourne, Gainsborough, Hykeham and Sleaford among winners

Captain Matt Keeton was among the try scorers as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it three wins in a row with a 53-7 win at Birstall in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Will Dark, Will Wood, Grant Cowe, Ben Crowe, Dexter Ryde, Sam Cave and Tom Tucker all scored tries for Lincoln who were also awarded with a penalty try.

