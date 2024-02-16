Stubton Hall survivors endure further suffering as council delays compensation pay

Lincolnshire County Council has yet to fully pay legally enforced damages for former pupils at Stubton Hall, who agreed settlements totalling £267,500, as the authority is accused of prolonging the suffering of abuse survivors.

Lincoln man David Taylor, who was the deputy headteacher at the school near Grantham, was jailed for over 19 years in 2021 after being convicted of several sexual offences. Head of Care Raymond Longley was also sentenced to four years in prison.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite