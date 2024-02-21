‘The bad days are over’: Council leader reassurance on Stamford £1.8m land overspend

SKDC under fire for acquiring land at £1.8 million above the actual value

South Kesteven District Council Deputy Leader Richard Cleaver (Independent) offered reassurance to residents regarding the St Martin’s Park redevelopment in Stamford, stating that the project’s “bad days” are behind them.

In recent weeks, SKDC has faced criticism following revelations that it acquired land for a project on the outskirts of Stamford at a price exceeding £1.8 million above the actual value of the land. However, Councillor Cleaver has now reassured residents that the council is focused on recouping costs.

