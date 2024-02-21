16 seconds ago

TV star Ross Kemp gets the Royal Tiger Kings tour at Wolds Wildlife Park

Ross Kemp loved his recent visit to Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle
Ross Kemp visited Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle and is pictured with its co-owner Tracy Walters.

TV star Ross Kemp enjoyed a visit to Lincolnshire, including a private tour of Wolds Wildlife Park, where he previously filmed the ITV documentary ‘Britain’s Tiger Kings’.

Ross previously rose to prominence in the role of Grant Mitchell in Eastenders and has since presented a plethora of television documentaries.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite