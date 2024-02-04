“Van life is freedom”: Lincolnshire man shares his journey

A Lincolnshire man who traded in his house for life on the road in a converted military truck believes his recent TV appearance on Channel 5’s ‘Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild’ showed van life in a positive light.

Father-of-two Paul Jackman, 52, grew up in the Lincolnshire countryside in North Somercotes, where his parents ran a horse stables and caravan business, and he learnt to love freedom and the great outdoors.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite