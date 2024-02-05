Voice of Lincoln: Policing tax precepts hike, priorites and city safety

With more funding, what should Lincolnshire Police do to improve?

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones will push for a maximum increase in the policing element of council tax, just shy of a £13 hike — so what do the people of Lincoln think?

We hit the streets to gauge the reaction of local people, to find out what Lincolnshire Police should use the money for and where they can improve — and if Lincoln is deemed to be a safe place to live.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite