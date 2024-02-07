“You’ve got to be in it to win it”: South Holland leader optimistic for extra devolution money
“Once you’re in there, you can get more and more money each year,” says Nick Worth
South Holland District Council leader Nick Worth (Conservative) maintains hope that the proposed devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire could bring additional funding in the future.
The representative for Holbeach Hurn ward remained optimistic about the proposed deal, despite acknowledging that the £28.4 million in capital funding “wasn’t a massive amount of money.”