310 COVID-19 cases spike over weekend

There were 310 positive cases of COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures up to Sunday evening include 170 in Lincolnshire, taking the county above the 4,000 mark, and another 70 each in North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 1,034 in seven days and 1,427 for the month

There were 820 cases for the whole of September, a 400% increase on August numbers.

NHS figures showed no further deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals over the weekend.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed no new deaths in its figures.

There have been 12 coronavirus related deaths recorded by government since the beginning of the month, of which seven have occurred in hospitals across the region.

Nationally, cases increased to 603,716 while deaths increased to 42,825.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new three-tier lockdown system dividing the nation into medium, high and very high level (numbered one, two and three).

Places like Liverpool and Nottingham, already face the tightest restrictions after a surge in cases across Northern England.

On Friday, Nottingham’s infection rate has topped 750 cases per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, October 11

6,019 cases (up 310)

4,132 in Lincolnshire (up 170)

1,277 in North Lincolnshire (up 70)

610 in North East Lincolnshire (up 70)

409 deaths (no change)

282 from Lincolnshire (no change)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

36 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 278 hospital deaths (no change)

150 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

122 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

603,716 UK cases, 42,825 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.