Aldi to trial click & collect in Lincoln

The Aldi store in uphill Lincoln will be one of 13 UK stores used as part of the latest trials for a click and collect service by the budget supermarket chain.

From Tuesday, October 27, customers will be able to order from a full range of groceries online via the Aldi website. The service is charged at £3.99 per order.

You can then collect them in pre-booked one hour slots from the Wragby Road store. The last slot is 8-9pm.

Upon arrival at new dedicated click and collect car park areas, shopping will be brought to cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with COVID-19 measures.

This follows the introduction of Deliveroo at the Wragby Road Aldi in June, allowing for home deliveries from the supermarket within 30 minutes.

If the click and collect trial is successful, it is expected to be rolled out nationwide across other stores.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”