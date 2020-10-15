Former Lincolnshire badminton coach denies raping boy

He will spend another Christmas in jail awaiting trial

A former Lincoln-based badminton coach will face trial accused of two charges of rape on an underage boy, as well as six charges of indecent assault on five others.

Timothy Mawer, 52, entered not guilty pleas to the two rape charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video link on Thursday.

The two offences are alleged to have occured between April 2000 and April 2003.

Mawer also pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent assault on the same alleged victim.

At the same hearing Mawer denied a further six charges of indecent assault relating to five other boys.

Those offences are alleged to have occured between August 1988 and July 1996.

Judge Catorina Sjolin-Knight adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on February 8 next year.

The trial is estimated to last five days.

Mawer, formerly of Long Beach, Long Beach Road, Haventhorpe Park Holiday Centre in Cleethorpes, was remanded in to custody until his trial.