Historic Lincolnshire smithy to go to auction

The flame has burned out for this blacksmith forge

One of Lincolnshire’s oldest industrial workshops will be auctioned off next week, after centuries in operation.

The Thorganby Blacksmith Forge near Market Rasen dates back to the 18th century, but business ended earlier this year.

The smithy came to an end when Nick Hurst, the last in a line of blacksmiths who kept the Wolds smithy going, died.

Auctioneers Eddisons CJM have been told to put the entire contents of the forge to auction, including the equipment in the workshop.

The auction will take place on Friday, October 23, and auctioneer Paul Cooper said there are plenty of high value items on offer.

A press brake, which is a machine for bending sheet steel, is expected to make over £5,000 in auction, with thousands of pounds also predicted for other heavy machinery as well as Victorian and Edwardian items stored away in the building.

Paul said: “The auction is expected to attract lot of interest thanks to a catalogue that includes thousands of pounds worth of good quality kit – and some quite unexpected historical finds in the smithy.”

The full auction catalogue can be found on the Eddisons CJM website, with the online auction scheduled for 1pm on Friday, October 23.